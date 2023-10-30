News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

EU regulators set new Feb 14 deadline on Amazon/iRobot deal

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

October 30, 2023 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - European Union (EU) antitrust regulators will decide by February 14 next year on whether to clear Amazon's AMZN.O $1.4 billion acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot IRBT.O, according to a regulatory filing.

In August, the EU's competition enforcer temporarily halted its investigation into the deal while it awaited more information. Its previous deadline for its decision on the deal was December 13.

The EU's competition watchdog has previously warned Amazon that the deal may reduce competition in robot vacuum cleaners and also reinforce the U.S. company's dominant position as an online marketplace provider.

In July, Amazon cut the price it would pay for iRobot by about 15% to around $1.42 billion after iRobot, which makes Roomba vacuum cleaners, incurred more debt.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
IRBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.