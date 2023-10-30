EU regulators set new Feb 14 deadline on Amazon/iRobot deal

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - European Union (EU) antitrust regulators will decide by February 14 next year on whether to clear Amazon's AMZN.O $1.4 billion acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot IRBT.O, according to a regulatory filing.

In August, the EU's competition enforcer temporarily halted its investigation into the deal while it awaited more information. Its previous deadline for its decision on the deal was December 13.

The EU's competition watchdog has previously warned Amazon that the deal may reduce competition in robot vacuum cleaners and also reinforce the U.S. company's dominant position as an online marketplace provider.

In July, Amazon cut the price it would pay for iRobot by about 15% to around $1.42 billion after iRobot, which makes Roomba vacuum cleaners, incurred more debt.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

