US Markets
AON

EU regulators set July 27 deadline for deadline on Aon, Willis deal

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

European Union antitrust regulators have extended until July 27 the deadline for their decision on Aon's $30 billion bid for rival Willis Towers Watson, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

BRUSSELS, April 14 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have extended until July 27 the deadline for their decision on Aon's AON.N $30 billion bid for rival Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

Aon, which announced the deal a year ago to create the world's largest insurance broker ahead of world No. 1 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC.N, offered last Friday to sell assets in five European nations to resolve EU competition concerns.

The EU antitrust watchdog is now seeking feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to demand more concessions, clear or block the deal.

Aon has offered to sell Willis Re, its biggest concession, and Willis' German retirement benefits and consulting business, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

It is also prepared to sell Willis' insurance broking activities in France, including French unit Gras Savoye, as well as in Germany, Spain and the Netherlands, they said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AON WLTW MMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular