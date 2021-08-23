EU regulators okay 108 mln euro Danish aid for Bavarian Nordic

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published

EU competition regulators on Monday approved 108 million euros ($126.7 million) in Danish aid to fund Bavarian Nordic's coronavirus-related research and development activities.

BRUSSELS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators on Monday approved 108 million euros ($126.7 million) in Danish aid to fund Bavarian Nordic's BAVA.CO coronavirus-related research and development activities.

Earlier this month, the Danish biotechnology company reported positive initial results from the first-in-human trial of its COVID-19 vaccine. Its vaccine technology, known as capsid virus like particle (cVPL), is licensed from AdaptVac. nASN001J3P]

The European Commission said the Danish aid, in the form of a repayable advance, complies with looser EU state aid rules adopted last year to allow EU governments support virus-hit companies.

($1 = 0.8527 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters