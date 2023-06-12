News & Insights

Markets
GOOGL

EU regulators may demand Google to sell part of ad-tech business - source

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 12, 2023 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

June 12 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators may order Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google to sell a part of its advertising-technology business, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Google's dominance in online advertising has been increasingly questioned over the past few years. Complaints from rivals about its allegedly anti-competitive practices have led to antitrust investigations in multiple continents concerning its practices.

The European Commission, which launched an investigation into Google's ad-tech business in 2022, said at that time that it was concerned about Google's presence at almost all levels of the supply chain for online display advertising.

Break-up orders from the EU competition enforcer are rare. However, frustration has been mounting after Google failed to address competition concerns, the source said.

The Commission and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The move was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

(Additional reporting by Nilutpal Timsina and Akriti Sharma; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.