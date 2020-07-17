Markets
TRI

EU regulators halt LSE, Refinitiv probe, await data

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

EU antitrust regulators have temporarily suspended their investigation into the London Stock Exchange's $27 billion bid for data and analytics company Refinitiv while waiting for the companies to provide requested data.

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have temporarily suspended their investigation into the London Stock Exchange's LSE.L $27 billion bid for data and analytics company Refinitiv while waiting for the companies to provide requested data.

The halt took effect on July 13, the European Commission said on Friday.

"This procedure in merger investigations is activated if the parties fail to provide, in a timely fashion, an important piece of information that the Commission has requested from them," the EU competition executive said.

"Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission’s decision is then adjusted accordingly."

Such pauses are common in the EU merger process but have become more frequent in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic as companies struggle to gather details from their staff or suppliers.

LSE declined to comment. Refinitiv was not immediately available for comment.

Thomson Reuters TRI.N, the parent company of Reuters News, holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRI

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular