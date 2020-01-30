Markets

EU regulators fine NBCUniversal 14.3 mln euros for sales curbs

Reuters
EU antitrust regulators fined NBCUniversal 14.3 million euros ($15.9 million) on Thursday for illegally blocking sales of merchandise from films such as Minions in the 28-country bloc, the latest move against practices blocking cross-border trade.

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators fined NBCUniversal 14.3 million euros ($15.9 million) on Thursday for illegally blocking sales of merchandise from films such as Minions in the 28-country bloc, the latest move against practices blocking cross-border trade. The European Commission opened an investigation into NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast , and several other companies on related issues in 2017, following an inquiry into e-commerce and cross-border selling practices of thousands of companies in Europe. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Marine Strauss) ((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EU ANTITRUST/NBCUNIVERSAL (URGENT)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

