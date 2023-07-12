EU regulators fine Illumina $476 mln for closing Grail deal without green light

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regualators on Wednesday fined Illumina a record 432 million euros ($476.19 million) for closing its takeover of Grail GRAL.O before securing EU antitrust approval.

"This is a very serious infringement, which requires the imposition of a proportionate fine, with the aim of deterring such conduct," the European Commission said.

The fine, 10% of Illumina's global turnover, was the maximum allowed under EU merger rules for such infringements.

Illumina said the fine was 'unlawful, inappropriate, and disproportionate' and that it would appeal the penalty.

($1 = 0.9072 euros)

