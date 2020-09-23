EU regulators extend Google, Fitbit deal probe to Dec. 23

Markets
EU antitrust regulators have extended their investigation into Alphabet unit Google's fitness tracker maker Fitbit to Dec. 23, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The EU competition enforcer last month kicked off a full-scale probe into the deal, saying Google's pledge not to use Fitbit's data for advertising purposes was insufficient to address competition concerns.

"The Commission extended the deadline in agreement with the parties," the EU executive said in an email.

Google has said the combination of its and Fitbit's hardware would boost competition in the sector where players include Apple AAPL.O, Samsung 005930.KS, Xiaomi 1810.HK, Huawei HWT.UL and others.

