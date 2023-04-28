News & Insights

Markets
ORAN

EU regulators extend decision on Orange, MasMovil deal to Sept 4

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

April 28, 2023 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended the deadline for their decision on Orange ORAN.PA and MasMovil's 18.6-billion-euro ($20.5 billion) Spanish telecoms tie-up to Sept. 4, according to a European Commission filing on Friday.

The deal between Spain's second-largest telecoms provider and fourth-ranked MasMovil announced in July last year is seen as a test of whether EU regulators will loosen their tough line on telecoms consolidation.

The Commission opened a full-scale investigation earlier this month, warning that the deal would eliminate an innovative and significant rival in Spain that could result in higher prices and lower quality of telecoms services.

($1 = 0.9061 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORAN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.