EU regulators extend decision on Orange, MasMovil deal to Sept 4

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended the deadline for their decision on Orange ORAN.PA and MasMovil's 18.6-billion-euro ($20.5 billion) Spanish telecoms tie-up to Sept. 4, according to a European Commission filing on Friday.

The deal between Spain's second-largest telecoms provider and fourth-ranked MasMovil announced in July last year is seen as a test of whether EU regulators will loosen their tough line on telecoms consolidation.

The Commission opened a full-scale investigation earlier this month, warning that the deal would eliminate an innovative and significant rival in Spain that could result in higher prices and lower quality of telecoms services.

($1 = 0.9061 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

