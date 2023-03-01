Markets
MSFT

EU regulators extend deadline for Microsoft, Activision deal to April 25

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 01, 2023 — 11:26 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their deadline for a decision on Microsoft's MSFT.O $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision ATVI.O to April 25, according to a European Commission filing on Wednesday.

The Xbox maker announced the Activision Blizzard deal in January last year to help it compete better with leaders Tencent 0700.HK and Sony 6758.T but has encountered regulatory hurdles in Europe, Britain and the United States.

It is expected to offer remedies to the EU competition enforcer soon.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

