News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

EU regulators extend Amazon, iRobot decision deadline to Dec. 13

Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

July 19, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their deadline for a decision on Amazon's AMZN.O $1.7 billion acquisition of robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot IRBT.O to Dec. 13 after the companies requested more time.

"The deadline for the (European) Commission to take a decision has been extended by additional 20 working days in agreement with the notifying party," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

Companies can ask for an extension of up to 20 working days.

The EU watchdog earlier this month warned that the deal may reduce competition in robot vacuum cleaners and also reinforce Amazon's position as an online marketplace provider.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Peter Graff)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
IRBT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.