EU regulators distance themselves from Credit Suisse bond writedowns- CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

March 30, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - European regulators have distanced themselves from Switzerland's decision to wipe out $17 billion of Credit Suisse's CSGN.S bonds in the wake of the bank's rescue, saying they would write down shareholders' investments first, CNBC reported on Thursday.

"In the European context, we would follow the hierarchy, and we wanted to tell it very clearly to the investors, to avoid to be misunderstood: we have no choice but to respect this hierarchy," Dominique Laboureix, chair of the Single Resolution Board, told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.