EU regulator to discuss Moderna, Pfizer Omicron shots applications on Sept 1

Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Aug 23 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will hold an extraordinary meeting on Sept. 1 to discuss applications from Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer PFE.Nfor vaccine boosters modified to target the Omicron variant, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1-subvariant of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China.

Britain earlier this month became the first country to clear Moderna's shot, which is also the world's first bivalent vaccine.

