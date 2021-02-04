EU regulator to begin review of Lilly, Regeneron COVID-19 antibody therapies

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Europe's drugs regulator said on Thursday it will begin reviewing data on U.S. drugmakers Eli Lilly LLY.N and Regeneron REGN.O's combination therapies of antibody-based treatments for use in COVID-19 patients.

Two separate reviews will be carried out to see if patients with COVID-19, who do not need oxygen support and are at high risk of their condition worsening, can be treated with these drugs, the European Medicines Agency said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

