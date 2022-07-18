EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency on Monday started reviewing a low-dose version of BioNTech 22UAy.DE and Pfizer’s PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between the age of six months and four years.

Last month the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for use of the shot in children of that age group in the United States.

Pfizer and BioNTech filed for approval in Europe in the age group on July 8, proposing a three-shot course with a 3 microgram dosage, which is a fraction of the 30 micrograms used on adults.

