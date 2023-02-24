US Markets
MRK

EU regulator recommends against approval for Merck's COVID pill for adults

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 24, 2023 — 07:35 am EST

Written by Amna Karimi for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said on Friday its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has advised against market authorisation of the COVID-19 pill from Merck & Co Inc MRK.N for treatment in adults.

The antiviral pill, brand named Lagevrio, could not demonstrate benefits in treatment of COVID patients who do not need oxygen support and are at risk of their disease worsening, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they will appeal the decision and request a re-examination of the committee's opinion.

"The CHMP's recommendation does not reflect the compelling data" from one of the company's late-stage trial and real-world studies, Dean Li, head of Merck's research division, said.

In December, a large study had shown that the drug sped up recovery but did not reduce hospitalisation or death rate in higher-risk vaccinated adults.

The regulator's recommendation against Merck's COVID-19 pill comes days after the company said Lagevrio was not effective at cutting the risk of coronavirus infections in people living with someone infected with the virus.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.