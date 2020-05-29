US Markets
EU regulator promises speedy review of potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

The European health regulator said on Friday its panel would conduct a speedy review of the potential COVID-19 drug, remdesivir.

The European Medicines Agency said its human medicines committee's (CHMP) timeline to assess the drug would be "reduced to the absolute minimum," adding that Gilead Sciences GILD.O hadn't submitted an application for the treatment yet. (https://bit.ly/2ZPh6HA)

