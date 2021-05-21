US Markets
EU regulator permits use of GSK-Vir antibody to treat COVID-19

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

May 21 (Reuters) - The European medicines regulator said on Friday a COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by GSK GSK.L and Vir Biotechnology VIR.O can be used to treat patients who are at risk of severe disease and do not need supplemental oxygen.

The rolling review of the drug in ongoing, the European Medicines Agency said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

