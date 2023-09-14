EU regulator panel recommends authorizing Moderna's updated COVID shot

Adds details in paragraph 2

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European regulator's advisory panel on Thursday recommended authorizing Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.

The panel recommended use of the updated shot in adults and children aged 6 months and above.

EU regulators previously recommended authorizing Pfizer PFE.N and German partner BioNTech's 22UAy.DE updated shot.

