EU regulator panel recommends authorizing Moderna's updated COVID shot

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 14, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European regulator's advisory panel on Thursday recommended authorizing Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.

The panel recommended use of the updated shot in adults and children aged 6 months and above.

EU regulators previously recommended authorizing Pfizer PFE.N and German partner BioNTech's 22UAy.DE updated shot.

