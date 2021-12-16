EU regulator okays COVID-19 treatments from GSK-Vir and Sobi

Adds detail from EMA statement, background

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday approved a COVID-19 treatment from British-U.S. duo GSK GSK.L and Vir Biotechnology VIR.O and another from Swedish drugmaker Sobi SOBIV.ST, as the bloc builds its defences against Omicron.

The approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of GSK-Vir's antibody drug sotrovimab and Sobi's arthritis drug Kineret come as governments struggle with soaring infections and worry about the swiftly-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The European Union's public health body warned on Wednesday that there was a "very high" risk Omicron would become dominant in Europe by early next year.

EMA's human medicines committee recommended using Kineret to treat COVID-19 in adults with pneumonia requiring oxygen support and those who were at risk of developing severe respiratory failure.

GSK-Vir's sotrovimab, branded Xevudy, was recommended for treating adults and adolescents who did not require oxygen support but were at a higher risk their disease would worsen.

Final and formal approvals are up to the European Commission, which typically endorses EMA recommendations.

