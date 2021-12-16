US Markets
GSK

EU regulator okays COVID-19 treatments from GSK-Vir and Sobi

Contributors
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Loriene Perera

The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday approved a COVID-19 treatment from British-U.S. duo GSK and Vir Biotechnology and another from Swedish drugmaker Sobi, as the bloc builds its defences against Omicron.

Adds detail from EMA statement, background

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday approved a COVID-19 treatment from British-U.S. duo GSK GSK.L and Vir Biotechnology VIR.O and another from Swedish drugmaker Sobi SOBIV.ST, as the bloc builds its defences against Omicron.

The approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of GSK-Vir's antibody drug sotrovimab and Sobi's arthritis drug Kineret come as governments struggle with soaring infections and worry about the swiftly-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The European Union's public health body warned on Wednesday that there was a "very high" risk Omicron would become dominant in Europe by early next year.

EMA's human medicines committee recommended using Kineret to treat COVID-19 in adults with pneumonia requiring oxygen support and those who were at risk of developing severe respiratory failure.

GSK-Vir's sotrovimab, branded Xevudy, was recommended for treating adults and adolescents who did not require oxygen support but were at a higher risk their disease would worsen.

Final and formal approvals are up to the European Commission, which typically endorses EMA recommendations.

Omicron set to be Europe's dominant variant by early 2022 - ECDC

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases

FACTBOX-Front runners in development of antibody drugs against COVID-19

FACTBOX-What COVID-19 vaccine and drug makers have to say about Omicron

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK VIR ROG REGN MRK PFE AZN GILD

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular