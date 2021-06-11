US Markets
JNJ

EU regulator flags contamination in some J&J COVID-19 vaccines

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

Europe's drug regulator said on Friday authorities in the region were aware that a batch of the active substance used in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine had been contaminated with materials for another shot made at the same site.

June 11 (Reuters) - Europe's drug regulator said on Friday authorities in the region were aware that a batch of the active substance used in Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine had been contaminated with materials for another shot made at the same site.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ EBS

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular