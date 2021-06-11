EU regulator flags contamination in some J&J COVID-19 vaccines

June 11 (Reuters) - Europe's drug regulator said on Friday authorities in the region were aware that a batch of the active substance used in Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine had been contaminated with materials for another shot made at the same site.

