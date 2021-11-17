US Markets
NVAX

EU regulator expects decision on Novavax COVID-19 shot in weeks

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The European Union's drug regulator said on Wednesday it could issue an opinion on Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine "within weeks" if the data it has received so far is sufficient to show the shot's effectiveness and safety.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said on Wednesday it could issue an opinion on Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine "within weeks" if the data it has received so far is sufficient to show the shot's effectiveness and safety.

The vaccine, called Nuvaxovid or NVX-CoV2373, has been under a rolling review since February making the speedy timeline for potential approval possible, the European Medicines Agency said. If approved, the shot would be the region's fifth.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular