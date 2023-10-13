EU regulator declines to recommend Amylyx' ALS drug

Adds details in paragraphs 2-5, share movement in paragraph 7

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals AMLX.O said on Friday the European Union medicines regulator for the second time declined to recommend a marketing authorisation for the company's drug to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The decision comes after Amylyx in June requested a formal re-examination of the initial negative opinion adopted by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The company said it will focus on completing the late-stage study of the drug, based on which it will seek the EU's approval, and detailed results are expected by mid-2024.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.