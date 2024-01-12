News & Insights

EU regulator begins safety review of CAR-T cancer cell therapies

Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

January 12, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug watchdog said on Friday it had started a review into the safety risks associated with cancer cell therapies made by companies such as Novartis NOVN.S and Gilead Sciences GILD.O.

The treatment for different types of blood cancer, known as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies or CAR-T, generally involves extracting disease-fighting white blood cells known as T-cells from a patient, re-engineering them to attack cancer and infusing them back into the body.

The European Medicines Agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) said it will review data on secondary malignancies or the development of an additional type of cancer related to the T-cells, after patients use the medicines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also investigating six of these therapies approved in the EU.

These include Bristol Myers Squibb's BMY.N Breyanzi and its partnered therapy, Abecma, with 2seventy bio TSVT.O. J&J unit Janssen and Legend Biotech's LEGN.O Carvykti, Novartis' Kymriah, and Gilead unit Kite's Tecartus and Yescarta are also a part of the review, the EMA said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Devika Syamnath)

