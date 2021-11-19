EU regulator begins review of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill

By Pushkala Aripaka

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator is reviewing data on Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19 pill to help member states decide on quick adoption ahead of any formal EU-wide approval, it said on Friday, days after the drugmaker sought U.S. authorisation.

"While a more comprehensive rolling review is anticipated to start ahead of a possible application for a marketing authorisation, this current review will provide EU-wide recommendations in the shortest possible time frame," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Pfizer this week applied for U.S. emergency use authorization of the experimental tablet, Paxlovid, following data that showed it cut the chance of hospitalisation or death by 89% in adults who are at risk of their illness worsening.

Unlike the United States, the world's biggest pharmaceuticals market, the EMA does not have emergency use procedures for treatments or vaccines, and often relies on a lengthier process for authorisation.

But when COVID-19 cases have been rising, the EMA has been offering its scientific expertise to nations who may need advice on early-use before any wider recommendations by the European regulator.

It has done that in the past for the antibody-based treatment from GSK-Vir GSK.L, VIR.O. The EMA last month began a rolling review of a rival pill from Merck MRK.N and expects to conclude that evaluation by the end of the year.

While vaccines remain at the heart of the fight against the pandemic, regulators are looking at promising therapies, including the Pfizer and Merck pills, and EMA last week backed antibody therapies Regeneron-Roche REGN.O, ROG.S and Celltrion 091990.KQ.

While reviews on COVID-19 pills are ongoing, the EU is also negotiating with Merck and Pfizer over possible contracts to supply their tablets, an EU official told Reuters, adding that talks with Merck were more advanced.

German weekly Wirtschaftswoche first reported on the EU review of Pfizer's pill.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Giles Elgood)

