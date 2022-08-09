EU regulator begins review of Pfizer-BioNTech's variant-adapted COVID shot

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency has started a rolling review of a variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE, it said on Tuesday.

The so-called bivalent vaccine targets two strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus behind COVID, the original strain first identified in China, and the Omicron offshoots BA.4/5 that are currently behind most cases in the region.

A rolling review means the EMA assesses the data as it becomes available, and the process continues until there is enough data for a formal marketing application.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.