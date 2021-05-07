US Markets
EU regulator begins real-time review of GSK-Vir's COVID-19 antibody drug

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday it has begun a real-time review of GSK and Vir Biotechnology's antibody treatment for COVID-19, formally kicking off the process for a potential European Union approval.

The European Medicines Agency said decision for the rolling review was based on early results from an ongoing study into how well the medicine, termed sotrovimab or VIR-7831, can prevent hospitalisation or death in non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

