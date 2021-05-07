EU regulator begins real-time review of GSK-Vir's COVID-19 antibody drug

May 7 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday it has begun a real-time review of GSK GSK.L and Vir Biotechnology's antibody treatment for COVID-19, formally kicking off the process for a potential European Union approval.

The European Medicines Agency said decision for the rolling review was based on early results from an ongoing study into how well the medicine, termed sotrovimab or VIR-7831, can prevent hospitalisation or death in non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

