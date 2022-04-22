US Markets
EU regulator backs using Pfizer COVID shot as booster after other vaccines

Natalie Grover Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

April 22 (Reuters) - A European Medicines Agency committee on Friday recommended approving the use of Pfizer PFE.N and BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, as a booster for adults who have previously been inoculated with other vaccines.

The recommendation from Europe's drug regulator comes days after the two companies showed that a third dose of their shot produced significant protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in healthy children aged five to 11.

