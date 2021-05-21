US Markets
GSK

EU regulator backs use of GSK-Vir antibody to treat COVID-19

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

The European Union's drug regulator said on Friday a COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology can be used to treat patients who are at risk of severe disease and do not need supplemental oxygen.

Adds detail, GSK-Vir statement, background

May 21 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said on Friday a COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L and Vir Biotechnology VIR.O can be used to treat patients who are at risk of severe disease and do not need supplemental oxygen.

The opinion relates to the use of the treatment, sotrovimab, in adults and adolescents aged 12 years or older and weighing at least 40 kilograms.

"Based on our most recent in vitro data, sotrovimab continues to combat COVID-19 as it evolves and has retained activity against all circulating variants of concern," Vir Chief Executive George Scangos said in a joint statement with GSK.

Interim data from a study of the experimental therapy showed 85% reduction in hospitalization and deaths among COVID-19 patients, GSK and Vir had said.

The rolling review of the drug is ongoing, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Similar therapies from Eli Lilly LLY.N and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O have received recommendations from U.S. and European health regulators earlier this year.

Antibody treatments are designed to decrease the severity of COVID-19 among patients diagnosed with the infection.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK VIR LLY REGN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular