EU regulator backs Pfizer's Omicron-adapted vaccine booster

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The European Union drug regulator on Monday recommended authorisation for Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech's BNTX.O COVID-19 vaccine booster updated to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.

The so-called bivalent vaccine targets both the subvariants, as well as the original strain of the virus.

