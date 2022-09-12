US Markets
EU regulator backs Pfizer's Omicron-adapted vaccine booster

Leroy Leo Reuters
Sept 12 (Reuters) - The European Union drug regulator on Monday recommended authorisation for Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech's BNTX.O COVID-19 vaccine booster updated to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.

The so-called bivalent vaccine targets both the subvariants, as well as the original strain of the virus.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

