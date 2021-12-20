US Markets
NVAX

EU regulator backs Novavax as region's fifth COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The European Union's drug regulator said on Monday it has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from U.S.-based Novavax for use in adults, paving the way for a fifth coronavirus shot in the EU as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads.

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said on Monday it has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from U.S.-based Novavax NVAX.O for use in adults, paving the way for a fifth coronavirus shot in the EU as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads.

FACTBOX-What COVID-19 vaccine and drug makers have to say about Omicron

Novavax says it could start making Omicron-specific vaccine in Januaryhttps://reut.rs/3yywDe5

UPDATE 1-Novavax developing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Josephine Mason and Susan Fenton)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX JNJ MRNA PFE AZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular