EU regulator backs Novavax as region's fifth COVID-19 vaccine

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said on Monday it has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from U.S.-based Novavax NVAX.O for use in adults, paving the way for a fifth coronavirus shot in the EU as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads.

