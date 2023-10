Oct 17 (Reuters) - European health regulator backed Merck & Co's MRK.N drug to treat a type of infection in adult kidney transplant recipients at high risk, the company said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

