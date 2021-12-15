EU regulator backs J&J COVID-19 booster dose in adults

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Wednesday recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine may be given at least two months after a first dose in those 18 years and older.

A J&J booster dose may also be given after two doses of one of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N, 22UAy.DE or Moderna MRNA.O, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

