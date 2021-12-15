US Markets
JNJ

EU regulator backs J&J COVID-19 booster dose in adults

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The European Union's drug regulator on Wednesday recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may be given at least two months after a first dose in those 18 years and older.

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Wednesday recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine may be given at least two months after a first dose in those 18 years and older.

A J&J booster dose may also be given after two doses of one of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N, 22UAy.DE or Moderna MRNA.O, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ PFE MRNA

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular