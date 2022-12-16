CSL

EU regulator backs gene therapy to treat rare bleeding disorder

December 16, 2022 — 07:09 am EST

Written by Amna Karimi for Reuters ->

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Union's health regulator on Friday said it had recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for a gene therapy by Australian drugmaker CSL Ltd CSL.AX and partner uniQure N.V. QURE.O, to treat haemophilia B, a rare bleeding disorder which is caused by genetic anomalies.

About one in 40,000 people are affected by the inherited disorder, caused by a gene mutation that hampers the body's ability to make clotting protein factor IX.

CSL had acquired exclusive global rights to Hemgenix in May last year from uniQure N.V.

In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Hemgenix for the treatment of rare genetic blood clotting disorder, followed by CSL Ltd setting the list price of the therapy at $3.5 million making it the world's most expensive treatment.

