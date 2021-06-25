US Markets
EU regulator approves Italian site for J&J COVID-19 vaccine production

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

June 25 (Reuters) - Europe's drug regulator said on Friday it had approved an additional manufacturing site in Italy for Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine production, as it looks to boost the supply of the single-shot vaccine in the European Union.

The site, located in Anagni, Italy, will help with vial filling and packaging of the vaccine developed by J&J's Janssen unit, the European Medicines Agency said, adding that the site is operated by U.S.-based Catalent CTLT.N.

