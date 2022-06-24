EU regulator approves BioMarin's gene therapy for haemophilia

Adds details on approval, background

June 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Friday gave a conditional approval to BioMarin Pharmaceutical's BMRN.O treatment for haemophilia, making it the first gene therapy for the bleeding disorder.

The recommendation for approval from the European Commission for Roctavian, also known as valoctocogene roxaparvovec, would pave the way for a rare debut for the drug in Europe before any decision from the U.S. regulator.

The commission invariably grants approval after a recommendation from the European Medicines Agency.

Haemophilia A is a rare debilitating disease that affects nearly one in 10,000 people in the EU, the EMA said.

