US Markets
LLY

EU regulator advises on use of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday an antibody drug combination developed by Eli Lilly and Co can be used to treat COVID-19 patients who do not require oxygen support and are at high risk of progressing to severe illness.

March 5 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday an antibody drug combination developed by Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N can be used to treat COVID-19 patients who do not require oxygen support and are at high risk of progressing to severe illness.

The recommendation can now be used as guidance in individual European nations on the possible use of the combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab, before a marketing authorisation is issued, the European Medicines Agency said. (https://bit.ly/3kMpkZr)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters