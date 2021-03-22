US Markets
EU regulator advises against use of Merck's anti-parasite drug for COVID-19

The European medicines regulator on Monday advised against the use of Merck & Co's anti-parasite drug, ivermectin, for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 outside clinical trials.

March 22 (Reuters) - The European medicines regulator on Monday advised against the use of Merck & Co's MRK.N anti-parasite drug, ivermectin, for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 outside clinical trials.

The advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) comes more than a month after Merck warned against the use of the drug to treat COVID-19 as its analysis of available data did not support the safety and efficacy of the drug.

