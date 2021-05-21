AZN

EU regulator advices against second AstraZeneca shot in those with blood clots

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Europe's drug regulator said on Friday AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine must not be given to anyone who has had blood clots with low blood platelets after receiving the shot, and that patients must be monitored for signs within three weeks of vaccination.

May 21 (Reuters) - Europe's drug regulator said on Friday AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine must not be given to anyone who has had blood clots with low blood platelets after receiving the shot, and that patients must be monitored for signs within three weeks of vaccination.

The recommendations were provided by the European Medicines Agency as part of an ongoing review of rare, but severe blood clots that have been possibly linked to inoculation after the vaccine and also J&J's JNJ. coronavirus vaccine.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN JNJ

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters