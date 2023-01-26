US Markets
BIIB

EU regulator accepts Biogen-Eisai's Alzheimer's treatment lecanemab for review

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

January 26, 2023 — 06:43 pm EST

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T and Biogen Inc BIIB.O said on Thursday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had accepted a marketing authorization application for their Alzheimer's disease drug for review.

The drug, lecanemab, was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States.

