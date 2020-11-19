EU refers Liberty Global, Telefonica deal to UK watchdog

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission has referred to the UK competition authority the review of Liberty Global's LBTYA.O and Telefonica's TEF.MC plan to merger their British businesses.

The Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation European Union, said on Thursday it was referring the merger to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) at the latter's request.

The Commission said the proposed transaction threatened to affect competition in the British telecoms sector and that the CMA would deal with the case under UK national law.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Marine Strauss)

