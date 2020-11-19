Markets
LBTYA

EU refers Liberty Global, Telefonica deal to UK watchdog

Contributor
Philip Blenkinsop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

The European Commission has referred to the UK competition authority the review of Liberty Global's and Telefonica's plan to merger their British businesses.

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission has referred to the UK competition authority the review of Liberty Global's LBTYA.O and Telefonica's TEF.MC plan to merger their British businesses.

The Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation European Union, said on Thursday it was referring the merger to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) at the latter's request.

The Commission said the proposed transaction threatened to affect competition in the British telecoms sector and that the CMA would deal with the case under UK national law.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Marine Strauss)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LBTYA TEF

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters