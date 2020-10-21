EU ready to approve new measures for economies if necessary - Dombrovskis

Contributor
Giulia Segreti Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

The European Union will be ready to approve new measures to support its member states should the economies suffer further after a new surge in COVID-19 cases, its Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

ROME, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Union will be ready to approve new measures to support its member states should the economies suffer further after a new surge in COVID-19 cases, its Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

"We will certainly keep monitoring the situation closely and we are ready to react with new proposals, if necessary," Dombrovskis told Italian daily La Stampa when asked whether there would be a new Recovery Fund.

Dombrovskis added that a new wave of coronavirus infections would "certainly have an effect" on the Commission's upcoming autumn economic forecasts.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Giulio Piovaccari)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More