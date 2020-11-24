US Markets
EU reaches deal with Moderna on COVID-19 vaccine supply - source

Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The European Union has reached a deal with U.S. biotech firm Moderna for the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday.

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Union has reached a deal with U.S. biotech firm Moderna MRNA.O for the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last week Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial .

In August the EU's executive Commission, which co-leads talks with vaccine makers on behalf of member states, said preliminary talks with Moderna had been concluded with the aim of signing a contract for the supply of 80 million doses of its vaccine, with the option of buying another 80 million.

The deal is expected to be formally sealed in the coming days.

