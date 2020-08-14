AZN

EU reaches deal with AstraZeneca for at least 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine

BRUSSELS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had reached a deal with British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca AZN.L for the purchase of at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The EU's executive arm, which is negotiating on behalf of the 27 EU states, said the deal also included an option to purchase 100 million more doses should the vaccine prove safe and effective.

