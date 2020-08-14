EU reaches deal with AstraZeneca for at least 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine

BRUSSELS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had reached a deal with British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca AZN.L for the purchase of at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The EU's executive arm, which is negotiating on behalf of the 27 EU states, said the deal also included an option to purchase 100 million more doses should the vaccine prove safe and effective.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.