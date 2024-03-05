News & Insights

EU reaches deal to reduce plastic waste from packaging

Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

March 05, 2024 — 01:15 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

March 5 (Reuters) - The EU reached a deal on Monday evening to ban the plastic wrapping of fruit and vegetables in supermarkets, mini packages of ketchup in restaurants and tiny shampoo bottles in hotels in a drive to cut waste from packaging.

Under the deal, a range of "single use plastic packaging formats", including the use of shrink-wrap for suitcases in airports, would be banned from 2030.

Negotiators of the EU countries and the European Parliament also set a target of at least 10% for the use of reusable packaging for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by the end of the decade and agreed to ban "forever chemicals" from food packaging.

The agreement also sets packaging reduction targets, from 5% by 2030 to 15% by 2040, and requires EU countries in particular to reduce the amount of plastic packaging waste.

