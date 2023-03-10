EU reaches agreement to reduce energy consumption at EU level by 11.7% in 2030

Adds details

BRUSSELS, March 10 (Reuters) - EU council presidency and European parliament negotiators reached a provisional agreement on Friday to reduce final energy consumption at EU level by 11.7% in 2030, the EU council said in a statement.

"This translates into an upper limit to the EU's final energy consumption of 763 million tonnes of oil equivalent and of 993 million tonnes of oil equivalent for primary consumption", it also said.

The consumption limit for final consumption will be binding for member states while the primary energy consumption target will be indicative, the council added.

The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the Council and the EU parliament committee responsible for energy policies will now have to approve this provisional agreement, after which parliament and council can formally adopt it.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Charlotte Van Campenhout)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.