EU rapeseed crop set for sharp decline, says Strategie Grains

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in the European Union is expected to drop by 7% to 18.4 million metric tons this year owing to a sharp decline in the planted area in most EU countries, consultancy Strategie Grains said.

The decline in rapeseed area, mainly in eastern Europe, is likely result in higher EU imports than in 2023/24, both from Australia and Ukraine, Strategie Grains said.

In France, early-sown rapeseed is expected to have fared better than winter wheat, which suffered from heavy rain in the autumn.

EU output of sunflower seed was forecast to continue rising, to 10.7 million tons from 9.9 million tons last year, because of an expected increase in yield, Strategie Grains said in its oilseed crop report.

Meanwhile, the soybean harvest is forecast to rise by 7% to 3.1 million tons.

"In 2024/25 average rapeseed and sunseed prices are expected to increase due to the tightness taking shape on the EU and world vegetable oil balances," it said.

For the current 2023/24 season, Strategie Grains made only small adjustments, keeping the rapeseed crop nearly unchanged at 19.83 million tons and lowering the sunseed harvest estimate to 9.88 million tons, still above the previous year.

