EU raises concerns over Meta's targeted ad model - WSJ

Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Union regulators have ruled that Meta Platforms' META.O Facebook and Instagram should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.

The ruling could limit the data that Meta can access to sell such ads, the report added.

Meta shares were down 1.3% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

