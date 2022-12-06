US Markets

EU raises concerns over Meta's targeted ad model - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 06, 2022 — 09:24 am EST

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Union regulators have ruled that Meta Platforms' META.O Facebook and Instagram should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.

The ruling could limit the data that Meta can access to sell such ads, the report added.

Meta shares were down 1.3% in premarket trading.

