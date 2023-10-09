EU raises 2023/24 white sugar production, export estimates

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission raised its estimate of white sugar production in the current 2023/24 season to 15.6 million metric tons, from 15.5 million projected previously, and now 7.0% above last year's output.

In its short-term outlook for agricultural markets in 2023 and 2024 released on Monday the Commission also raised its forecast for EU sugar exports this season to 750,000 t from 700,000 t previsouly, but kept imports unchanged at 1.9 million tons, down over 20% on 2022/23.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Nigel Hunt)

