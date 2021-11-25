EU raises 2021/22 wheat export forecast, cuts stocks

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday increased its forecast of European Union common wheat exports in 2021/22 to 32.0 million tonnes from 30.0 million projected last month.

In monthly supply and demand projections, the Commission raised slightly its estimate of 2021/22 usable production of common wheat, or soft wheat, to 130.4 million tonnes from 130.3 million previously, and cut its outlook for common wheat stocks at the end of the season to 12.7 million tonnes from 13.9 million.

For maize, the Commission raised its forecast of 2021/22 usable production in EU's 27 member countries to 68.4 million tonnes from 67.8 million a month ago, and kept unchanged its forecast of EU maize imports in 2021/22 at 14.5 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.